Can a low-carb diet help your heart health?

Going on a low-carb diet has long been a popular weight loss strategy. But some doctors and nutrition experts have advised against doing so over fears that it could increase the risk of heart disease, since such diets typically involve eating lots of saturated fats, the kind found in red meat and butter.

But a new study, one of the largest and most rigorous trials of the subject to date, suggests that eating a diet low in carbohydrates and higher in fats may be beneficial for your cardiovascular health if you are overweight.

The new study, which was published in the American Journal Of Clinical Nutrition, found that overweight and obese people who increased their fat intake and lowered the amount of refined carbohydrates in their diet – while still eating fibre-rich foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and lentils – had greater improvements in their cardiovascular disease risk factors than those who followed a similar diet that was lower in fat and higher in carbs.

Even people who replaced “healthy” whole grain carbs like brown rice and whole wheat bread with foods higher in fat showed striking improvements in a variety of metabolic disease risk factors.

The study suggests that eating fewer processed carbs while eating more fat can be good for your heart health, said Dr Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist and dean of the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University, who was not involved with the research.