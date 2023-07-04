Can supplements really help you focus and sharpen the mind? Here's what medical experts say

WHAT’S IN THESE SUPPLEMENTS?

Any substance that may positively influence mental skills, whether it’s a prescription drug like Adderall or a dietary supplement like fish oil, is generally referred to as a nootropic.

Many nootropic supplements that purport to heighten focus and productivity contain an array of so-called brain-healthy ingredients. These can include substances from plants, such as Ginkgo biloba or lion’s mane mushroom; nutrients, like B vitamins or choline; amino acids, like L-theanine or taurine; and antioxidants, such as those found in citrus fruits, ginseng, green tea and red wine.

Some supplements also contain caffeine, which in moderation can help with concentration, Dr Cahan said, though too much can make you jittery and reduce your ability to focus, depending on your tolerance.

Jessica Caldwell, the director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention Center at the Cleveland Clinic, said that there was some evidence of short-term cognitive benefits for certain ingredients in focus supplements, particularly for caffeine. But, she said, the formulations themselves have largely not been well studied in human clinical trials.

Some older studies on patients with dementia, for instance, found associations between Ginkgo biloba supplementation and better cognitive function, including improved memory. But more recent research did not replicate those results – and, in fact, it found that ginkgo supplements did not seem to help any health condition.

The same could be said for L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea that is added to some supplements because of its association with better concentration and lower stress. No large, rigorous trials have shown that L-theanine improves cognition, said Dr Pieter Cohen, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.