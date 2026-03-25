Can you undo indulgent meals with healthier choices? What really helps (and what doesn’t)

I don’t know about you but when I occasionally “accidentally” stuff my face with too much salted egg yolk potato chips, or inhale a rib-sticking pot of kimchi jiggae, I would try to redeem myself by drinking more water. You know, to “flush out” the sodium.

Every time I hit rock bottom – of an ice cream tub – I pray that eating some fibre would help to police the sugar high. Ate too much at dinner? Fruit should smooth things out in the digestive tract, right?

Some of us practise some form of atonement to feel a little better after unbridled moments of sheer indulgence. Like drinking tea, a diuretic, after eating instant noodles in the hope of passing out the water retained by sodium. Just how misguided are our actions or do they actually work?

CAN WE EAT CERTAIN FOOD TO COUNTER OUR EXCESSES?

No, said the experts. “Countering or neutralising the effects of certain foods with that of another are generally not based on any scientific evidence and do not work,” said Dr Melvin Look, the director and a consultant surgeon in gastrointestinal, laparoscopic and obesity surgery at PanAsia Surgery.

In other words, you can’t count on the fibre of fruit to stabilise the sugar spike after, for example, bingeing an entire kunafa chocolate bar in one sitting.

“Adding an apple to a sweet treat simply adds more sugar to an existing glucose load,” said Dr Joel Foo, the managing director and a family physician from ATA Medical. “It does not stabilise the insulin spike that has already been triggered.” But you might be able to help yourself better by eating the apple first, he said, to “slow gastric emptying”.

WHAT ABOUT DRINKING MORE WATER?

According to Dr Foo, drinking water can be effective to some extent. “Water assists the kidneys in flushing excess sodium,” he said, and recommended sipping 500ml to 700ml of water over the following hour.

“Drinking water immediately after also helps with stopping you from eating more food,” highlighted dietitian Jaclyn Reutens from Aptima Sports and Nutrition Consultant.

Still, water isn't the panacea to your sodium excesses because it is your kidneys – and not the amount of water you drink, that manage sodium levels. Too much sodium can actually cause your body to retain water to balance the sodium, which can lead to bloating, swelling, and increased blood pressure, according to Healthhub.