You can get a full-body workout in 20 minutes with the same results as a longer session (or even better)

Sometimes i only have 20 minutes for a workout. what are the most efficient exercises to make the best use of my time?

One of the biggest barriers to establishing a regular workout routine is a lack of time. Finding an extra hour (or more if you include travel to a gym) to exercise most days of the week can feel like an insurmountable challenge, especially if you have a busy work schedule, family responsibilities or a long commute.

The good news is you can get the same (or even better) results from an intense 20-minute workout as you can from a one-hour session.

A large study from 2019, for instance, found that replacing 30 minutes of sitting each day with moderate to vigorous physical activity was associated with a 45 per cent reduction in mortality risk. And many studies have found that short, intense workouts two to three times a week can improve lung function and cardiovascular health.

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that most adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, but you can cut that in half, to 75 minutes a week, if the workout is intense.

Stephen J Carter, a cardiovascular physiologist at the Indiana University Bloomington School of Public Health, said that shorter, more intense workouts are better than longer, less intense workouts at lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease and reducing overall mortality rates.

“People really can glean a lot of favourable benefits in a short amount of time,” Dr Carter said.