Can’t sleep? Try sticking your head in the freezer or lying upside-down in bed

Some people might reach for a supplement or sleep aid. A 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey found that one in eight adults with trouble sleeping reported using sleep aids. But Dr Prather said there are simple steps we can take throughout the day and night to get better rest, which he outlines in the book, out now from Penguin Life. “It’s not something you do,” he added. “It’s something that comes to you.”

Here are some of his science-backed tips for sounder sleep.

DURING THE DAY

— CARVE OUT TIME FOR “SCHEDULED WORRY”

“No one ever says, ‘I was awake in the middle of the night, and I was only thinking of good things,’” Dr Prather said. Throughout the day, we might be too busy to linger on our thoughts, but at night, when we try to let our brains pause without distractions, “our thoughts can get very, very loud,” Dr Prather wrote.

To beat back nighttime rumination and anxiety, Dr Prather recommended in an interview devoting part of your day to worry. Block out 10 to 20 minutes to write down what you’re anxious about, or just think about it, without searching for a solution. If you do that consistently, he said, your worries won’t seep into the night – and if they do, you can remind yourself that you have a dedicated time to address them the next day.

— INSTEAD OF REACHING FOR CAFFEINE, PLUNGE YOUR HEAD IN THE FREEZER

If you regularly reach for coffee to get you through an afternoon slump, you’ll still have caffeine in your system by bedtime, said Dr Prather.

Instead, he recommends getting an energy boost elsewhere. You can go for a brisk walk in the afternoon, or spend five to 10 minutes taking a break from work and engaging your brain in a simple task – pull weeds in the garden, reorganise a bookshelf, turn on some music and really focus on a song. Focusing on a non-work task can energise our brains, Dr Prather said, jolting us out of our routine. Or, for a more extreme option, stick your head in the freezer. That brief shock of cold activates your arousal system, Dr Prather said, like jumper cables on a car battery to wake you up – no coffee run needed.

– DECLUTTER YOUR BEDROOM

Your computer, a heap of laundry, the pile of sticky notes reminding you of all of your unfinished tasks – clear those all out of the room where you sleep. If that’s not possible, at least move them so you can’t see them from your bed, Dr Prather advises. You want your sleeping area to calm you down, not remind you of everything you need to get done.

To further set yourself up for sleep, get blackout curtains to block out light, or invest in a comfortable sleep mask. And consider turning down the heat – or turning up the air conditioning – so that your sleeping area is between 60 and 68 degrees at night. You want your room to be dark and cool, Dr Prather said, in order to prod the core temperature of our bodies to drop, which happens naturally as we sleep.