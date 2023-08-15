Can castor oil really help improve vision, boost hair growth and reduce wrinkles?

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, castor oil is approved for just one medicinal use: As a laxative.

But scroll through social media and you’ll find various other health claims for the oil – which is pressed or extracted from castor beans. According to some, castor oil might ward off wrinkles, sharpen vision, induce labour, boost hair growth or even shrink tumours.

In July, Google searches for “castor oil” rose to their highest levels since 2004. But as interest in the oil soars, so do doctors’ concerns.

“I think sometimes people want to go viral, and so all these claims get made,” said Dr Ashley Brissette, an ophthalmologist and spokeswoman for the American Academy of Ophthalmology. But castor oil, she stressed, is “not the cure-all that everybody makes it out to be”.

Here’s what castor oil can – and can’t – do.