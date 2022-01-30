New study reveals cataract surgery may reduce dementia risk in older patients

Surgery to remove cataracts, which cause the eye’s normally clear lens to become cloudy, can restore vision almost instantaneously. New research suggests cataract surgery may have another benefit as well: A reduced risk for Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

For the study, scientists looked at 3,038 men and women with cataracts who were 65 or older and free of dementia at the time of their diagnosis. Of these, 1,382 had cataract surgery, and the rest did not. All of the subjects were part of a decades-long memory study that followed them over decades.

The researchers found that the overall risk for dementia was 29 per cent lower in those who had cataract surgery compared with those who did not.

The researchers also looked at glaucoma surgery, another type of eye operation that does not restore vision but can help prevent vision loss. It had no effect on dementia risk.

The study, in JAMA Internal Medicine, adjusted for age at first diagnosis of cataracts as well as various risk factors for dementia, including few years of education, smoking, a high body mass index and hypertension.