Catherine, Princess of Wales, completes Three Peaks Challenge to show life after cancer diagnosis
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has completed the Three Peaks Challenge within 24 hours to raise awareness of life after a cancer diagnosis and to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has completed the mammoth Three Peaks Challenge to show what life looks like after a cancer diagnosis.
The 44-year-old royal, who temporarily stopped duties in 2024 to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, scaled Scotland's Ben Nevis (1,345m), England's Scafell Pike (978m), and Wales' Mount Snowdon (1,085m) solo within 24 hours, finishing on Sunday (Jun 28).
Catherine – who was supported along the route by Mountain Rescue – was greeted by husband, William, Prince of Wales, 44; their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight; as well as her parents Carole Middleton, 71, and Michael Middleton, 77; and her brother James Middleton,39, at the base of Mount Snowdon after completing the challenge.
It followed a 23-mile (37km) trek, 3,064m of ascent, and a 462-mile (743km) journey between peaks driven by her aides.
Proceeds will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to support more people living with cancer to benefit from holistic care at The Royal Marsden as well as fund research into different ways holistic treatments can work alongside clinical cancer treatments.
A photo of Catherine – who, with William, became joint patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in January 2025 – smiling at the summit of Ben Nevis on Saturday was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account on Sunday.
In a message, she penned: "Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear. What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually.
"The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.
"Cancer doesn't just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life. I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.
"I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back."