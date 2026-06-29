Catherine, Princess of Wales, completes Three Peaks Challenge to show life after cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has completed the mammoth Three Peaks Challenge to show what life looks like after a cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old royal, who temporarily stopped duties in 2024 to receive treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease, scaled Scotland's Ben Nevis (1,345m), England's Scafell Pike (978m), and Wales' Mount Snowdon (1,085m) solo within 24 hours, finishing on Sunday (Jun 28).

Catherine – who was supported along the route by Mountain Rescue – was greeted by husband, William, Prince of Wales, 44; their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight; as well as her parents Carole Middleton, 71, and Michael Middleton, 77; and her brother James Middleton,39, at the base of Mount Snowdon after completing the challenge.

It followed a 23-mile (37km) trek, 3,064m of ascent, and a 462-mile (743km) journey between peaks driven by her aides.