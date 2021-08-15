Channel all of your rage into your workout and experience benefits

BLOW OFF SOME STEAM

Psychologists once saw the human psyche as a pipe or hose that occasionally gets backed up with emotion, and that people needed to release pressure to stay healthy. “Catharsis theory,” as it was known, said that if you’re angry, you should go outside and hammer on some nails.

This notion has not held up well, partly because researchers have found when angry people blow off steam hammering nails, they often come back just as angry (or angrier) than before. And yet, catharsis is real; it’s a good cry at a sad movie or even a night eating the spiciest tacos you can handle. Crying especially can help us process emotions and release anxiety, said Lauren M Bylsma, an emotions expert at the University of Pittsburgh. And this is why athletes might feel good after a competitive game or a scary ski run.

“When you have a high level of emotion and then you have that release, it can have that cathartic-like experience and you kind of feel that release of tension,” she said. “I could see that being applied not just to crying or sadness, but also fear.”

SOMETIMES A LITTLE AGGRESSION CAN HELP

So what is it about negative emotions that help us occasionally clear our minds?

“You can’t neatly divide emotions into positive or negative,” said Abigail Marsh, an associate psychology professor at Georgetown University and the author of The Fear Factor: How One Emotion Connects Altruists, Psychopaths, and Everyone In Between. “Anger, for some people, is described as feeling negative. But other people describe it as feeling positive.”

Nowhere is this more obvious than in competitive youth sports, which Dr Marsh called a “formalised, culturally acceptable form of aggression.” Parents might put unruly kids into football, karate or wrestling in the hopes that it somehow levels them out. But does it?

Many studies over the years have found that young people, often men, who participate in aggressive sports tend to approve of violence, and even resort to it more often than people in other sports or non-athletes. But Mitch Abrams, a sports psychologist based in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and an expert in anger management in athletics, said this paints with too broad a stroke.

For some people, he said, engaging one’s aggressive feelings in a sport may help them to manage their feelings. He even occasionally prescribes aggressive activities like martial arts as a way to confront trauma. But he is also careful not to prescribe it to people with rage issues, saying that there is a level of maturity needed to harness aggression.

“There’s a risk,” he said. “If you feel better after striking something, you might be more likely to strike something again in the future.”

REST AND DIGEST

The most important thread that ties intense emotions to exercise might be less psychology and more biology. Both fear and aggression trigger the sympathetic nervous system – the so-called fight or flight response.

In doing so, they can then trigger the parasympathetic nervous system which is loosely called “rest and digest.” Sympathetic responses are defined by high cortisol, high blood pressure and heart rates, sweat and dilated pupils. Conversely, the parasympathetic reactions trigger low blood pressure and heart rates, increased metabolism and, importantly, a flushing of cortisol from the system. It’s the deep, almost spiritual calm that comes after the storm.

Dr Monasterio said it took him a few years climbing in his teens to recognise this. “At the time I didn’t realise what was hooking me in – that it’s this calmness that followed extreme exercise.”

Parasympathetic responses are tough to just turn on, though some say breathing exercises and meditation can trigger them. But the simplest way to get that calm is to engage a fight or flight response first. Alejandro Lucas Mulas, a researcher at the European University of Madrid, who has studied the parasympathetic system in sports, has found that feeling after an intense workout can last for hours, making you calmer, happier and less likely to snap or become stressed.

I’ve recently discovered the pleasure of working out on a boxing dummy (with an especially punchable face), which gives me a similar release to climbing, but can be done closer to home. Am I just chasing a parasympathetic response? Am I a thrill seeker or a post-thrill seeker? In the end, it’s not clear that science has one clear answer yet.

Certainly, when I’m frightened on a rock somewhere, I’m not having much fun in the moment, but rather just trying to desperately scrabble to safety. It’s only afterward, tired and a little beaten up, looking over the mountains at the setting sun, that I really enjoy rock climbing. And I can walk down the trail, bone-weary and smiling, relaxed and ready for the week ahead.

By Erik Vance © 2021 The New York Times

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.