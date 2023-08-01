Extramarital affairs: Why they happen, how couples can save their marriage, dealing with children

Infidelity has become a talking point among Singaporeans of late, with the admission of extramarital affairs leading to the resignation of no less than four politicians days apart.

When someone cheats, how does a married couple cope with and come back from it? What about the children? Why do people succumb to it, in the first place?

CNA Lifestyle talked to counsellors and doctors, who shed light on the issue and what could be done in the aftermath.

WHY DO MARRIED PEOPLE CHEAT?

For some, it could be the emotional distance from a spouse that leaves them feeling “unvalidated or unappreciated” at home, said Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist from Gleneagles Hospital, who has treated patients for affair-related depression and anxiety disorders. So, when a colleague shows understanding and empathy for their emotional needs, that’s when the initial attraction may begin, he said.