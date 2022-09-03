Chia seeds are back as the latest cleansing superfood on TikTok – should you try them?

As with anything, though, you have to be careful to not overdo it, said Dr Lisa Ganjhu, an associate professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, who specialises in gastroenterology. She warned against eating the seeds straight, which can upset digestion.

Instead, soak them in water or plant-based milk for several hours until they expand to a gelatinous slime, or add ground chia seeds to baked goods. You can also swirl them into a smoothie, where they can absorb the liquid, or else mix them into a pudding.

If you eat too many chia seeds – say, several kilos in a sitting – you run the risk of bloating, cramping, discomfort and diarrhoea, she said.

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH BENEFITS OF CHIA SEEDS?

A serving of chia seeds – roughly two tablespoons – won’t transform your entire diet, or replace the vitamins you should be getting from vegetables. But doctors and dietitians point to a few key health benefits:

Chia seeds are high in fatty acids

Chia seeds contain remarkably high levels of an omega-3 essential fatty acid known as alpha-linolenic acid or ALA. You can only get these acids from your diet, Dr Ring said, and eating foods that are rich in ALAs can help prevent heart disease.

In fact, the seeds are one of the richest plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids; one serving has more than twice the daily amount of ALA recommended by the US National Institutes of Health.

Chia seeds have lot of fibre

Two tablespoons of chia seeds have around 10g of dietary fibre – more than twice that of an apple. Fibre-rich foods promote gut health by encouraging bowel movements – hence, the thought behind the “internal shower”. But Dr Ganjhu said she thinks of chia seeds as more of an “internal Brillo pad”.

“It will definitely push things through,” she said.

The fibre in chia seeds can also keep you fuller for longer, especially if you soak the seeds first. The soft outer layer that coats seeds softens up and congeals into a gel-like form, which can further expand in your stomach, Czerwony said.