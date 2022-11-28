Does your child snore? It could be a sign of obstructive sleep apnoea – here’s how to tell

When you check in on your sleeping child, you’d probably chuckle at the heartwarming sight of your little one snoring softly – relieved that he is finally getting the quintessential sleep he needs for his brain development. But is he really?

You’ve probably heard about obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) and its impact on adults, including hypertension, heart disease, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms and stroke.

In children, you are looking at growth and development impairment, said Associate Professor Daniel Goh, a senior consultant from the Division of Paediatric Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep at Khoo Teck Puat – National University Children's Medical Institute.

In children with OSA, the poor amount of oxygen they receive during sleep has been linked to impaired brain development, poor academic performance, altered metabolism and behavioural problems.