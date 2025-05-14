Emergency or not? How to tell when your child needs urgent medical care

It can be distressing for parents and caregivers to see their child unwell or in pain from injuries, but it is important to seek treatment at the right place, said Dr Anuradha Pandey, consultant at the Department of Emergency Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

Children’s Emergency services provide round-the-clock care for children and adolescents with life-threatening emergencies and critical conditions, though not every case seen is truly urgent.

At KKH’s Children’s Emergency, about 15,000 cases are seen monthly, but one in three turn out to be ailments that do not require emergency care.

From January to March 2025, around 73 per cent of cases seen at NUH’s Children’s Emergency were for non-emergency conditions. Most commonly seen conditions include fever, respiratory tract infections and gastroenteritis, and minor injuries such as falls, sprains, cuts and lacerations.

Such conditions are often not considered emergencies if they are minor, said Dr Jasmine Ho, consultant at Children's Emergency at Khoo Teck Puat - National University Children's Medical Institute, NUH.

“Of course, every condition has its own severity spectrum. For example, a child with gastroenteritis may be severely dehydrated, needing admission for intravenous hydration, though such severe cases are often much less common compared to the milder spectrum of the same condition,” she explained.

Dr Ho added that there can sometimes be a “mismatch in what parents perceive to be an emergency and what actually constitutes one”.

“For example, a high fever of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius in itself is not a medical emergency but to some parents, especially first-time parents, this may seem like one,” she said.