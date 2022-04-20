Life with chronic kidney disease since 18: He was told he had 7 years to live – he’s now in his active 50s

Imagine being so thirsty, you wish you could drink the moisture right off the humidity in Singapore. But you can’t – not because it is impossible to do so, but because you’ve already hit your fluid quota, which can be as little as 500ml a day. That quota includes not only plain water but any food or drink such as coffee, tea, juice, soup, gravy, porridge and even ice cream that contributes to your fluid intake at room temperature.

Such is the constant struggle for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients who are on dialysis. And for good reason: They pass very little or no urine at all as a result of their reduced kidney function. This means that fluid build-up in the body can lead to issues such as heart problems or fluids in the lungs if they don’t control their fluid intake.

And while you may have heard of dialysis, you may not be aware that some of these patients have to have an arteriovenous or AV fistula surgically created beforehand. It involves stitching an artery and vein in the forearm together to create a reinforced access point for the two dialysis needles. This reinforcement is crucial because, unlike a one-off blood withdrawal during a health check or blood donation drive, the vein has to be sturdy enough for repeated use.

Those are the experiences that Job Loei, a CKD patient of 39 years, is all too familiar with. “Kidney patients can be very conscious of our fistulas,” Loei shared when asked about his. “An experience I had on the MRT was with two youths who reacted visibly shocked when they saw my arm, like, why does it look like that?” he said of the thick, keloid-like protrusion running down the length of his left forearm.