Avoiding sports or any physical activity because you think you’re clumsy? Here's how fix that

Carmen Chavez spent much of her life avoiding sports. Her aversion, she said, stemmed from the embarrassment of middle school gym class. As more athletic girls slammed volleyballs across the net, she worried about tripping or being hit by a ball. In order to avoid playing, she often sat on the sidelines and acted as the announcer.

For years after, she told herself she was simply too clumsy for ball games. But a year ago, Chavez, now 26, began playing basketball with a friend and discovered she’s pretty good at shooting and dribbling. Perhaps more important, she enjoys it.

“Being afraid, being avoidant, did me more harm than good,” said Chavez, who said she still is so clumsy that she has the occasional accident. “I’m trying to stop letting my clumsiness intimidate me from being active.”

About 6 per cent of school-age kids have a developmental coordination disorder, also known as “clumsy child syndrome,” which can persist into adulthood. Jill Zwicker, a researcher and occupational therapist at the University of British Columbia, said the disorder may be why many people develop a longstanding dislike of sports and exercise.

This is important because even just feeling a little uncoordinated can have tangible effects on people’s lives. Kids who avoid physical activities are at a higher risk of anxiety and depression, Dr Zwicker said. A study of thousands of British children also found that kids whose teachers described as uncoordinated were more likely to become obese as adults.

But feeling uncoordinated, either as a kid or an adult, doesn’t mean you can’t still be an athlete.