Can cold water plunges really reduce anxiety and depression?

In a TikTok video from January, self-help author Mel Robbins held a hammer in 12-degree weather in her backyard in Vermont. “We’re about to do the cold plunge,” she said to the camera, after breaking through a layer of ice on the surface of a barrel to expose the water below. She then climbed into the barrel and, taking a deep breath, sank into the water chest deep.

Robbins took up the Wim Hof method, which pairs cold exposure with breathing and meditation, to help manage anxiety and stress. The frigid water brings on what feels like a panic attack at first, she said in a recent interview. But eventually, her body relaxes and her mind quiets. “The water is still cold but your anxiety response is gone,” she said.

Cold water immersion has garnered a lot of attention lately, especially for its supposed mental health benefits. Wim Hof, an extreme athlete and fitness guru who developed the technique, was featured in a recent documentary by the musician and influencer Jacob Sartorius. His regimen was also the subject of an episode of Netflix’s The Goop Lab, released last year.