Come to the dark side: Why we should embrace darkness, and not metaphorically

Astronomers first began using the term “light pollution” in the 1960s, and today it most often refers to the persistent glow that emanates from cities after dusk, blocking out the stars and tinting the night sky an orangish-grey. By 2016, a full 80 per cent of the global population – and 99 per cent of the population in the United States and Europe – lived under light-polluted skies.

A study published this year in the journal Science found that between 2011 and 2022, light pollution on Earth increased 9.6 per cent annually.

“It really shook my faith,” Christopher Kyba, a researcher at the German Research Center for Geosciences and lead author of the study, said of the dramatic results. “I had been quite an optimist that with newer technology, things were going to get better, because lights are better designed. But instead what we saw is that most countries are getting brighter.”

Today, one-third of the world’s people cannot see the Milky Way, on even the clearest night. But the impact of all that light goes far beyond impeded stargazing. As The Darkness Manifesto explains in fascinating – if terrifying – detail, all living organisms are governed by light-sensitive circadian rhythms that, if disrupted, can unleash effects that range from an impaired sense of direction (pity the poor dung beetle, who, unable to see the stars that help it navigate, can’t get its nutrient-rich ball of excrement home) to mass executions (witness the fate of the swarm of grasshoppers that, drawn by the beam shooting from the Luxor casino, descended on Las Vegas in 2019, only to end up like so much lifeless confetti cluttering the Strip).

As anyone who has ever watched moths circle the porch light endlessly can attest, artificial bulbs can be fatal to insects.

“Many of them die before dawn, sometimes of sheer exhaustion,” Eklof writes. Even those that survive “haven’t achieved their night’s goals. They haven’t gotten their nectar (and transported the plants’ pollen around), haven’t found a partner, and haven’t laid any eggs.”

But it’s not just insects. Newly hatched sea turtles head inland toward the city’s glow rather than to the moonlit sea. Tricked by outdoor lighting, urban trees stay green longer than their rural counterparts. On one Australian island, the light was so disruptive that wallabies, whose gestation is normally triggered by the summer solstice, ended up giving birth so much later in the season that food had run out. Even coral, which in Australia normally reproduces once a year when December’s full moon induces it to release a “snowstorm” of male and female sex cells, is getting confused; disoriented by artificial light, the gamete release is no longer synchronised, diminishing reproduction and contributing, it is thought, to coral bleaching.

When Eklof, who also runs a consultancy that includes advising companies and governments on how to minimise their light pollution footprint, began doing research for The Darkness Manifesto, the diverse impacts of light pollution had yet to be extensively studied. The book was published in Sweden in 2020, and over the past couple of years, the subject has exploded, he said.

“And with every species studied, you find that light has some effects,” he said. “They are all interrelated too, so it threatens the whole system.”