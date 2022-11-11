How you can stay safe at crowded concerts and what to do when things get rowdy

With the line-up of concerts – not just in Singapore but in the region as well – stretching all the way to the early part of 2023, music lovers are definitely spoilt for choice.

Here, we've got Guns N' Roses (this Saturday, Nov 12), Maroon 5, Mayday and Jay Chou – and not to mention, the return of ZoukOut – before the year ends. Next year, Backstreet Boys, Westlife and a host of K-pop acts such as Blackpink and Itzy await.

When you – and hundreds, if not thousands, of other fans – are all hoping to see your favourite idol up close (and have paid good money and queued for a spot in the standing pit), it pays to be cautious when things get crowded and rowdy. And for good reason.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Astroworld Festival crowd crush, where eight people died on Nov 5, 2021. Once in a while, you'd also hear news of things getting dicey at shows, most recently, K-pop band NCT 127's concert in Indonesia, where 30 people fainted.

Singapore is no exception. At the Billie Eilish concert in August, the US singer called for security halfway through her performance to assist a fan who had passed out. Concert goers had also taken to social media to say that multiple fans had fainted as well.