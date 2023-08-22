Suffering from constipation? Exercising these muscles in your buttocks can help loosen things up

Around 80 per cent of people struggle with constipation at some points in their lives. And if you're one of them, you would have probably looked at drinking more water, increasing your fibre intake or even talking to your doctor if certain medications or supplements you're on is causing the problem.

Other than those conventional ways to overcome constipation, did you know that there are certain stretches and exercises you could perform to help things along? They target a certain pair of muscles called the piriformis (say “pee-ree-for-mis”). And no, it’s not the same as the anal sphincter muscles that control defecation.

WHAT ARE PIRIFORMIS MUSCLES?

According to Dr Daphne Ang, a senior consultant with Changi General Hospital’s Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the piriformis muscle is a “deep buttock muscle” that is flat and band-like. It starts from the front of the sacrum (bottom of the spine), connects through the pelvis and attaches to the top of the thigh bone (femur).

Movement-wise, the piriformis muscle on each side of your pelvis helps to “lift the thigh away from the body at different angles”, said Mark Tan, a physiotherapist with Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Physiotherapy, and enables you to walk and “shift your body weight optimally from one foot to the other”. “It also stabilises the hip joint during movement,” he added.