Suffering from constipation? Exercising these muscles in your buttocks can help loosen things up
An inflamed or tight piriformis muscle could cause piriformis syndrome, making it painful to push things through in the bathroom.
Around 80 per cent of people struggle with constipation at some points in their lives. And if you're one of them, you would have probably looked at drinking more water, increasing your fibre intake or even talking to your doctor if certain medications or supplements you're on is causing the problem.
Other than those conventional ways to overcome constipation, did you know that there are certain stretches and exercises you could perform to help things along? They target a certain pair of muscles called the piriformis (say “pee-ree-for-mis”). And no, it’s not the same as the anal sphincter muscles that control defecation.
WHAT ARE PIRIFORMIS MUSCLES?
According to Dr Daphne Ang, a senior consultant with Changi General Hospital’s Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, the piriformis muscle is a “deep buttock muscle” that is flat and band-like. It starts from the front of the sacrum (bottom of the spine), connects through the pelvis and attaches to the top of the thigh bone (femur).
Movement-wise, the piriformis muscle on each side of your pelvis helps to “lift the thigh away from the body at different angles”, said Mark Tan, a physiotherapist with Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Department of Physiotherapy, and enables you to walk and “shift your body weight optimally from one foot to the other”. “It also stabilises the hip joint during movement,” he added.
HOW DO PIRIFORMIS MUSCLES AFFECT CONSTIPATION?
Okay, but how does a muscle that controls leg movement and provides stability affect constipation, you ask? Tight piriformis muscles that are in spasm may compress a set of nerves known as sacral nerves, said Tan. And these nerves control your bowels, pelvic floor and sphincter muscles. “When the sacral nerves are affected, there may be poorer bowel movement and/or control during defecation, leading to constipation,” he said.
WHAT IS THE PIRIFORIS SYNDROME?
Another possible reason, said Tan, is the pain experienced by people with piriformis syndrome, which may make it difficult to relax the sphincter muscles. “Patients with piriformis syndrome are not uncommon at our outpatient clinic,” he said.
Piriformis syndrome refers to the pain, numbness and/or tingling sensation that starts in the buttocks and travels down the back of the leg. It is caused when the piriformis muscle becomes inflamed and compresses the nearby sciatic nerve, said Dr Ang.
Sciatica is another condition that can cause similar sensations and has been mistaken for piriformis syndrome. In the latter, its origin is felt more specifically in the buttocks, whereas in sciatica, the symptoms originate in the lower back. The causes of sciatica are also different and are largely related to the spine such as a herniated disc.
There are various reasons for the piriformis muscle to act up, said Dr Ang, including:
- A direct injury to the hip or buttocks from a fall.
- Repetitive trauma from physical activity such as running or cycling.
- Poor posture resulting in unbalanced hip and pelvis muscles that lead to the straining and inflammation of the piriformis muscle.
Those who suffer from this pain may be reluctant to push when defecating as doing so aggravates the pain, said Tan, and in turn, worsens the constipation. “This group may also spend more time in bed as walking or standing can sometimes be painful – and results in poorer bowel movement and constipation.”
WHAT CAN LESSEN THE PAIN OR NUMBNESS?
Sitting on the toilet for a prolonged period can press the piriformis muscles against the sciatic nerve, said Dr Ang, and worsen the pain, numbness and/or tingling sensation. “The lean-forward position that most people assume when on the toilet seat adds even more pressure on the sciatic nerve.”
You are less likely to feel those sensations when sitting on a chair as the softer cushioning under your buttocks helps to reduce the strain, she said. Your “body weight on the gluteal region is also dispersed over a larger surface area on a chair than on a toilet seat”, said Tan.
To help you loosen and relax tight piriform muscles – and hopefully ease the congestion in the bathroom – there are stretches that can “take the compression off an irritated sciatic nerve”, said Tan.
“Strengthening exercises for other hip muscles, especially those that control abduction, extension and external rotations, are equally important as they will help to distribute the mechanical forces optimally across the lower body and reduce strain on the piriformis muscle.”
Tan recommends these two stretches and two strengthening exercises for your piriformis muscles. “The repetitions, duration and frequency are recommendations,” he said. “If you experience moderate or severe pain before, during or after the exercise, stop. Seek medical advice from qualified healthcare professionals as necessary.”
SUPINE STRETCH
- Lie on your back. Cross affected leg over unaffected knee.
- Pull unaffected knee towards chest until a comfortable stretch is felt in your affected buttock. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times. Complete 3 sets a day.
SEATED STRETCH
- Sit close to edge of chair. Cross affected leg over unaffected knee.
- Press down affected knee with hand.
- Lean body forward until a comfortable stretch is felt in your affected buttock. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times. Complete 3 sets a day.
DOUBLE LEG BRIDGING
- Lie on your back with both knees bent.
- Squeeze buttock muscles and lift buttocks off ground. Hold for 3 seconds. Repeat 10 to 15 times. Complete 3 sets a day.
HIP ABDUCTION IN SIDE-LYING POSITION
- Lie on the side of unaffected leg, keeping hip and knee bent. See top view.
- Keeping affected knee straight, lift your leg about 20cm above the surface. Do not bend leg forward and avoid arching back. Hold for 3 seconds. Repeat 10-15 times. Complete 3 sets a day.