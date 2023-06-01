Can you cure constipation without laxatives? Here are some science-backed ways to help you

Is there a way to cure my constipation without taking laxatives or prescription medications every day? This is one of the most common questions I get asked as a gastroenterologist, and I understand why.

Constipation, usually defined as having fewer than three bowel movements per week, is the most frequent gastrointestinal complaint. And many people don’t want to take medications every day, or fear they will become dependent on laxatives (even though that’s a common misconception).

Here are some of the more “natural” ways to improve constipation that are also backed by science.

1. STAY HYDRATED

Water and other hydrating foods and liquids naturally soften your stool by keeping it from becoming hard and dry.