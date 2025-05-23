I used to hate coriander but now I love it – what’s the science behind this divisive garnish?

I remember picking out every leaf and stem of coriander (or cilantro to the Americans) from my food when I was younger. To me, the dastardly rife garnish tasted absolutely foul like insecticide. I might as well spray Baygon into my mouth if I accidentally munched on an unsuspecting leaf.

What's the point of adding the herb as a garnish in the first place? By the time the dish reaches my table, it’s usually a mess of limp, slimy leaves. Vietnamese food, with its generous use of coriander, was especially a nightmare to me.

I can’t remember the pivotal moment when I tasted coriander again – and wasn’t repelled. Instead, it left a fresh, citrusy, herbaceous flavour akin to eating an aromatic flower in my mouth.

Emboldened, I ordered the kusetsuyo salad when I saw it on Ippudo's menu. The server who brought me the dish – and most certainly a coriander hater – couldn’t hide the look of disgust on her face as she set the plate of cucumber, avocado and coriander dusted with grated parmesan on the table. It was delicious.

WHY DO YOU LOVE OR HATE CORIANDER?

As many as one in five people find that coriander has a soapy taste, according to Science Focus. If you do, you are likely to be super-sensitive to aldehydes, chemicals present in coriander, and as you guessed it, in perfumed soaps and detergents as well.