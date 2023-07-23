Cottage cheese is making a comeback as people rediscover its heath benefits

Some devour it plain, spooned straight from the tub. Others smear it over toast like burrata; blend it with sweet ingredients to make healthier versions of ice cream or cookie dough; or use it as a dip (paired with mustard) for raw veggies, fruits, sausages and more.

In July, Google searches for “cottage cheese” rose to the highest levels recorded since 2004.

“It’s definitely really trendy right now,” said Leah Goebel, a registered dietitian at Northwestern Medicine, adding that cottage cheese contains plenty of nutrients.

“I think it makes sense that it’s having a moment,” she said.