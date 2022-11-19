Not only COVID-19 depression – some may develop stroke, anxiety or memory disorder

But compared with those who managed to avoid infection (but also dealt with the difficult impacts of living through a pandemic), people who got sick with COVID-19 seem to be much more vulnerable to a variety of mental health problems.

“There’s something about the coronavirus that really affects the brain,” Dr Al-Aly said. “Some people get depression, while other people can have strokes, anxiety, memory disorders and sensory disorders.” Still others have no neurological or psychiatric conditions at all, he said.

WHY DO SOME PEOPLE GET DEPRESSED WHEN THEY HAVE COVID-19?

Scientists are still learning exactly how the coronavirus alters the brain, but research is beginning to highlight some possible explanations.

A few studies, for example, have shown that the immune system goes into overdrive when some people get sick. They can end up with inflammation throughout the body and even in the brain.

There is also some evidence that the endothelial cells lining blood vessels in the brain become disrupted during a bout of COVID-19, which may inadvertently allow harmful substances through, affecting mental function.

And cells called microglia, which normally act as the brain’s housekeepers, may go rogue in some patients, attacking neurons and damaging synapses, Dr Al-Aly said.

It’s possible that COVID-19 may even compromise the diversity of bacteria and microbes in the gut. Since microbes in the gut have been shown to produce neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which regulate mood, this change could be at the root of some neuropsychiatric issues.

WHO IS MOST AT RISK?

One of the biggest risk factors for developing depression after COVID-19 – or after any major illness – is having a diagnosed mental health disorder before you get sick.