COVID-19: Can glasses protect you? How long can microbes survive on surfaces?

So, where does that leave us? It may be useful to know what surfaces at home need more careful or more frequent disinfecting.

To help with that, studies published in the New England Journal Of Medicine (NEJM) and The Lancet have delved into just how long the virus can live on different surfaces at room temperature.

The NEJM study applied a standardised amount of aerosolised virus to different surfaces, while The Lancet study placed a drop containing the virus on each surface.

Here’s a look at how long the virus survived on each surface – and what advances in science can keep them at bay:

PLASTIC

Examples: Computer accessories, such as keyboard and mouse, remote controller, video game controller, light switches, food packaging, kitchenware, money and credit cards.