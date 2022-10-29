The COVID-19 pandemic could've impacted your personality. Will these changes persist?

The authors of the personality study relied on data from the Understanding America Study, an ongoing Internet panel at the University of Southern California that first began collecting survey answers in 2014, drawing upon publicly available data from about 7,000 participants who responded to a personality assessment administered before and during the pandemic.

Angelina Sutin, the paper’s lead author and a professor at Florida State University, said the study results showed that on average, personality was altered during the pandemic, though she emphasised that the findings captured “one snapshot in time” and could be temporary.

“Personality tends to be pretty resistant to change. It might take something like a global pandemic,” Sutin said. “But it is hard to pinpoint exactly what it was about the pandemic that led to these changes".

Sutin and her co-authors also don’t know if those personality changes will persist.

The researchers analysed five dimensions of personality: Neuroticism, one’s tolerance of stress and negative emotions; openness, defined as unconventionality and creativity; extroversion, or how outgoing a person is; agreeableness, or being “trusting and straightforward”; and conscientiousness, how responsible and organised a person is.

Gerald Clore, a professor emeritus of psychology at the University of Virginia, said the authors were “appropriately cautious” in their conclusions and on emphasising the need for further study to reexamine the findings.

The pandemic itself was a “hell of an experiment,” said Clore, theorising that it may have been the restructuring of routines instead of overall stress that reshaped people’s personalities.

Perhaps echoing the changes, interest in psychotherapy soared throughout the pandemic, several therapists said. Virtual therapy has also boomed.

At Talkspace, a platform that offers therapy online, the number of individual active users rose 60 per cent from March 2020 to a year later, said John Kim, a spokesperson for the company.

The number of teens seeking therapy at BetterHelp grew nearly fourfold since 2019, a spokesperson for the online therapy company said.

Therapists practicing in the United States say they have observed their clients struggling with navigating the confines of pandemic living and dealing with the vicissitudes of social norms.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, a therapist based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a private practice and an Instagram following of more than 1 million, said that she noticed escalating discomfort as people slowly reintegrated into past routines, such as working in an office.

“We have grown so accustomed to isolating that we now think we love it,” Glover Tawwab said. “But is that really who you are? Or is that what you had to accept during that time?”

Some people have coped with the amplified stress, exhaustion and frustration of the period by finding a new outlet: Screaming outside with others. The trend has been attracting participants for more than a year.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist in Boston, organised her first primal scream event in March 2022 to let go of feelings that she said she was exploding with.

“The pandemic didn’t give us anything; it didn’t allow any of that deflating, any of that recharging,” Harmon said.

She said the proliferation and popularity of those scream events underscored how people had unmet needs and few ways to process or release pent-up feelings like rage.