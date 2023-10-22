The mystery around COVID fatigue: How to manage this debilitating symptom

Of all the classic COVID symptoms (the dry cough, the stinging throat, the achiness), fatigue may be one of the most debilitating, persistent and confounding.

Dr Marc Sala, co-director of the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive COVID-19 Center, said fatigue has become the dominant complaint from his patients. That could be because COVID symptoms are becoming milder overall – he no longer regularly sees patients with severe respiratory damage, and so fatigue has come to the forefront, he said. It’s also possible that fatigue could be a more common symptom with the newer variants, he said.

Some degree of COVID-related fatigue is expected. When someone is in the acute phase of a COVID-19 infection, “the body is really busy fighting its war against the virus” and tries to conserve energy, said Dr Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of research and development at the VA St Louis Healthcare System. “You don’t want to do anything – you want to sit in bed,” he added.

But it’s somewhat of a mystery why some people experience really intense fatigue during an infection – the kind that leaves them flattened on the couch, unable to even watch TV or heat up soup – while others merely feel drained. It’s also not yet clear why extreme fatigue persists in some people months after they test negative, a hallmark of long COVID.

Doctors have seen a spectrum of fatigue associated with COVID: Some people are wiped out after they exert themselves, whereas others experience more constant exhaustion, said Dr Paul Auwaerter, a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“I don’t think we really understand it,” said E John Wherry, director of the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. “There’s a lot of speculation.”