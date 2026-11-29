Cranberries pack a tart punch, but they also have considerable health benefits. The small red fruit has been linked to better heart health and may help prevent urinary tract infections, among other potential benefits.

Here’s what nutrition experts have to say about cranberries.

THEY'RE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

Cranberries’ deep red colour comes from flavonoids, a group of chemical compounds that plants produce to protect themselves from the elements.

These pigments are also heart-healthy. For one, they help maintain the function of endothelial tissue, which lines blood vessels and the inside of the heart, said Debbie Fetter, an associate professor of teaching in the nutrition programme at the University of California, Davis. Healthy endothelial tissue helps the cardiovascular system circulate blood more easily and lowers the risk of blood clots.

Flavonoids also increase the blood levels of nitric oxide, a gas that relaxes blood vessels. “What we see is that the better the blood flow, the lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease,” Fetter said.

THEY CAN HELP PREVENT URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS

Cranberries can’t cure urinary tract infections, but there’s good evidence that they can prevent an infection from taking hold in the first place, especially in people who frequently experience UTIs, said Sarah Ball, the director of dietetic training in nutritional sciences at University of Michigan School of Public Health.

That’s because cranberries are rich in A-type proanthocyanidins, a type of flavonoid that prevents bacteria from sticking to the body’s tissues. “You don’t find this compound in a lot of foods,” Ball said. Avocados, peanuts and cinnamon are among the other few that contain it, but in lower amounts.

A 2023 review of studies investigating cranberries as a preventive treatment for UTIs found that regularly consuming cranberry juice, tablets or capsules reduced the risk of a UTI by 26 per cent in women with recurrent infections and by 54 per cent in children.

There is some evidence that cranberries can help fight harmful bacteria in the mouth, as well. In a 2024 clinical trial that included 280 children, scientists found swishing with a cranberry-based mouth rinse was as effective as a fluoride-based rinse.

THEY HELP CONTROL INFLAMMATION

The flavonoids in cranberries can also lower inflammation levels, said Diane Stadler, the director of the graduate programmes in human nutrition at Oregon Health & Science University.

Inflammation normally occurs in response to injury or illness, when the body floods the affected area with immune cells. But over time, that immune response can begin to damage the body’s own tissues, setting off even more inflammation.

“It can become cyclical,” Stadler said. Flavonoids put a damper on that cycle.

Cranberries are also high in Vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps reduce inflammation, Ball said. A cup of unsweetened cranberry juice contains 23.5mg of Vitamin C, about a quarter of the recommended daily amount for men and a third for women.

Vitamin C is also essential for the growth and repair of the body’s tissues and collagen.

WHAT'S THE HEALTHIEST WAY TO EAT THEM?

Experts typically recommend consuming fruits and vegetables whole, with their skin on, to maximise nutritional value. Thanksgiving cranberry sauces and relishes are a great vehicle for this, Stadler said. Homemade sauce tends to contain less sugar than the store-bought variety. “If you buy the canned sauce, that added sugar is going to discount the health benefits,” she said.

Dried cranberries also include the skin and its nutrients, but because they are concentrated and often sweetened, they can be high in sugar.

Cranberry juice is another option. While it lacks fibre and some of the nutrients found in the fruit’s skin, it’s still full of flavonoids and vitamin C. Experts recommend buying pure, unsweetened cranberry juice; you can dilute it with sparkling water to take away the bite.

While cranberries only come into season in the fall, stash them in your freezer to enjoy anytime, Ball said. Try roasting them or chopping them into a salad.

By Isobel Whitcomb © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.