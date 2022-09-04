The Singaporean designer who’s helping dementia patients with her award-winning ‘memory tool’

When I graduated, what made me different was that I was a jack of all trades. Also, the exposure I gained helps me to be critical of my future projects and be more open-minded with how I see things. Lastly, what I liked about the design course was how it allowed me to translate my imagination into an actual product.

YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF AS A SOCIAL PRODUCT DESIGNER. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? HOW ARE YOU DIFFERENT FROM OTHER PRODUCT DESIGNERS?

The "social" here means interaction with people. I've always believed that design should be inclusive and inclusive design, to me, extends to creating a system that enables just about anyone to easily contribute. To me, design is to include, involve and connect people. By doing so, they become empowered to make a change themselves.

Through my designs, I hope that more people will realise how easily they can connect and contribute to improving the lives of others around them.

With reference to my project Rewind, an element of inclusivity was introduced in a system that allows anyone to contribute content, so that the elderly from different cultural backgrounds can relate to better.

TELL US ABOUT THE CATALYST AND INSPIRATION FOR REWIND

It all started when I was searching for a thesis topic to work on. It was a precious opportunity to delve deeper into understanding dementia patients better, a topic that is undeniably close to my heart.

Despite having a family member who suffered from dementia, I was never truly able to comprehend the nature of their actions. Sometimes, it seemed as though they acted out to seek our attention; at other times, there were no warnings for their emotional breakdowns.

And while it is nearly impossible to understand nor address all the issues pertaining to dementia patients' conditions, I began designing in the hope that I could improve their quality of life, even by a little.

WHAT WAS THE RESEARCH PHASE OF REWIND LIKE?

This project began with preliminary online research as well as attending seminars and sessions at daycare centres and nursing homes to understand dementia patients' conditions and key concerns. It was closely followed by first-hand observations, photographic ethnography and informal interviews with seniors and healthcare professionals.

A problem-solving, co-design framework was applied throughout the entire process. By actively engaging both the elderly and therapists in user-testing and feedback sessions, these insights enabled the development of more realistic prototypes after every design iteration.