Go ahead and cry – it’s actually good for your mental health

I envy babies. They can cry their eyes out at any time they want and not get judged for it. Quite the opposite, they get fed, changed, soothed… things that would make my day a whole lot better sometimes.

But no, as adults, we’ve got to suck it up and tough it out. Corporate culture demands that there is no place at work for tears, save maybe the bathroom. And even so, you’d better pray that the stall next to you is empty because you don’t want your moment of vulnerability to become a colleague’s “I hate people who cry at work” meme.

Yes, the world outside the bathroom, shower, bed or anywhere where you choose to weep can be harsh when you just want a good cry by yourself.

WHY DO WE CRY?

We all have our reasons for turning on the waterworks. Be it the departure of a dear one, work conflict, or just coming across something touching on social media, “crying is a uniquely human experience”, said Dr Alla Demutska, the clinical director of psychotherapy and counselling at The School of Positive Psychology.

“While animals produce tears for eye protection, only humans cry emotionally. The philosopher Hippocrates theorised tears were ‘vapours from the heart as it boiled with emotion’,” she said.

As babies, we bawled to signal our fundamental needs – hunger, discomfort and danger. But as we develop empathy and problem-solving skills, and navigate life’s significant chapters, including weddings, births, reunions and losses, “crying shifts to more silent tears expressing complex emotional depth”, said Dr Demutska.

Like a pressure cooker, crying can function as a pressure valve to release “repressed feelings such as sadness, frustration or even happiness”, said Serene Lee, a psychotherapist and founder of counselling centre ICCT.sg.