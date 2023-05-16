What can you do about irritable bowel syndrome? Is there a cure for it?

The hallmark symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are difficult to ignore: Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea, bloating, gas. It’s no wonder, then, that people who have the condition may wish for a treatment that helps them to completely recover.

But just as there is no cure for other chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure, said Dr Brian Lacy, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., there is no cure for IBS.

For Beth Rosen, a registered dietitian in New York who was diagnosed with IBS in 2010, that reality was hard to accept. “It took a while to come to terms with the fact that this was never going away,” Rosen said. “How was I going to manage it and live this way?”

She saw three gastroenterologists before she found one who took her symptoms seriously and could help her “work through the trials and errors of finding ways to feel better”, she said.