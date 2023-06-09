Why does day drinking feel different from having dinnertime drinks? Experts shed light on the science

IT’S OPEN-ENDED

At night, you might be more attuned to the signs it’s time to stop – after your dinner winds down, for example. But the novelty of an afternoon alcoholic beverage means people don’t always keep tabs on how much they’re consuming, said Dr Akhil Anand, a psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic.

If you’re drinking throughout the day, and not necessarily keeping tabs on where to get your next snack, it also stands to reason that you wouldn’t have food in your stomach to help slow down the rate at which your body absorbs alcohol – which means you’re likely to get more intoxicated over a shorter period of time.

IT’S HOT

Drinking while the sun is out – particularly in the summer – makes you more likely to become dehydrated, and dehydration can intensify the effects of intoxication: You may feel fatigued, lightheaded, woozy or just generally out of it, said Dr Sarah Andrews, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

On a sweaty day, you can lose more fluids than you’re able to replenish, which means you also lose sodium and minerals that help your body function normally. And that’s on top of the dehydrating nature of alcohol itself, which acts as a diuretic and pushes fluids out of your system by making you urinate more frequently.