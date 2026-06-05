Why more Singaporeans are choosing day surgery – and the procedures you might not expect
Think surgery automatically means spending days in hospital? Not always. Doctors explain how modern techniques are making day surgery a safe and increasingly common option for some procedures you thought were too complicated.
For some patients, the word “surgery” could be as dreaded as receiving the diagnosis itself. It conjures up mental images of blood and pain – and being hospitalised in an unfamiliar environment.
Post-operation, it can be confusing and stressful coping with the after-effects of general anaesthesia (the nausea and shivering, for instance). In the ward, sounds such as beeping monitors, bright lights that are never switched off, and constant interruptions for vital checks can disturb sleep.
“The younger generations are increasingly preferring shorter hospital stays and home-based recovery models,” said Dr Chia Shi-Lu, a senior orthopaedic surgeon from HMI Medical Centre and Activ Orthopaedic Centre.
“(They view) prolonged hospitalisation as less desirable when equivalent care can be delivered outside the hospital setting. More informed patients are also speaking to me about day surgery options.”
Which is why more hospitals now offer same-day discharges (under 24 hours) for suitable procedures. For instance, about 30 to 40 per cent of surgeries performed at National University Hospital are done as day procedures – up from 20 per cent a decade ago.
Over at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), 80 per cent of its elective surgical procedures between 2023 and 2025 were performed without warding. At KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), approximately one in three elective surgeries for women is performed as day surgery.
In fact, some hospitals have even “protocolised” day surgery. “Suitable cases that meet the criteria are usually recommended for day surgery, and surgeons will explain this option during consultation,” said senior consultant Associate Professor Alfred Kow Wei Chieh, who heads NUH’s Department of Surgery, Division of Hepatobiliary & Pancreatic Surgery.
However, not every patient is onboard the day-surgery train as they may have concerns about recovering at home, acknowledged Adjunct Associate Professor Glenn Tan Wei Leong, who is a senior consultant in general surgery with TTSH’s Divisional Chairman of Surgery.
But it is worth noting that “advancements in surgical and anaesthesia techniques, including minimally invasive surgery, regional anaesthesia and optimised post-operative pain management, have made day surgery increasingly the standard of care suitable for many procedures”, said Adj Assoc Prof Tan.
WHAT ABOUT INSURANCE? DOESN’T IT USUALLY EXCLUDE DAY SURGERY?
It is a misconception that many insurance policies don’t cover day surgeries, said Assoc Prof Kow. “Day surgery procedures, where patients are monitored in the day surgery ward for several hours after the operation, are generally claimable under most insurance policies. Patients may also use MediSave to offset part of the cost alongside their insurance coverage.”
Assistant Professor Thiruchelvam Jegathesan, a senior consultant with TTSH’s Department of Urology, agreed that many day surgery procedures are able to meet the criteria; for some policies, it could mean a minimum period of observation or stay for eight hours. “More insurers are now recognising the benefits of shorter hospital stays, and such requirements have become less restrictive over time”.
Typically, the estimated bill size is based on factors such as the surgical procedure, ward class – and yes, the anticipated length of stay as you’ll still be monitored for some time before being discharged.
“For day surgery, patients may opt for either Private (A) or Subsidised (B2) care,” said Asst Prof Jegathesan. “Eligible Singapore citizens receiving subsidised care may receive up to 80 per cent in government subsidies, subject to national means testing.”
He added that the remaining bill may be claimable through MediShield Life or Integrated Shield Plans, depending on your coverage. “Patients may also use MediSave to help pay for deductibles, co-payments and other out-of-pocket expenses, within prevailing Ministry Of Health (MOH) withdrawal limits,” he said.
What most policies don’t extend to, qualified Chee Li Li, the assistant director of KKH’s Division of Nursing, are elective procedures such as cosmetic or aesthetic surgeries. “For procedures such as breast lump removal that are considered medically necessary, insurance coverage would generally apply. However, it is best to check with your insurer directly to confirm the coverage.”
You can also visit MOH’s website for more information.
WHAT ARE THE PROCEDURES THAT CAN BE PERFORMED AS DAY SURGERY?
Thanks to advances in minimally invasive surgery, pain control and recovery monitoring, some procedures can be performed as day surgeries that lead to same-day discharges. Here are some that may surprise you:
1. DOUBLE KNEE REPLACEMENT
If you’re thinking, getting both knees operated on in one singular session can’t be a popular choice for patients with severe, chronic knee pain, HMI Medical Centre has performed over 200 total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries since 2023. It has even seen an average year-on-year increase of about 65 per cent over the three-year period in TKR procedures. And with minimally invasive TKR, you can be discharged in less than 16 hours after having both of your knees operated on.
Traditionally, a vertical 20cm-to-25cm incision is made on the front of the knee to expose the joint. This allows the surgeon to remove the damaged cartilage surfaces and replace them with implants, according to OrthoInfo, a patient education website by the American Academy Of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
In minimally invasive TKR, noted the website, the incision is shorter, typically 10cm to 15cm – and some techniques used can avoid trauma to the muscles and tendon.
The minimally invasive version still involves fixing an artificial cap on the damaged surfaces of the knee joint, “much like crowning or capping of damaged teeth”, said Dr Chia. However, “the surgery is less invasive and damages less body tissue, so recovery is quicker and the time taken for the procedure is also quicker. Hence, it is much less painful,” he said.
Furthermore, “painkiller usage has been very low, probably less than 5 per cent,” said Dr Chia, adding that patients are generally able to walk independently and climb stairs within 12 hours of surgery. “There has been virtually no conversion to longer stays, that is to say, all patients admitted for the day procedure have managed to be discharged and return home by the specified time.”
Dr Chia shared that “in the past, it would take up to 1.5 to 2 hours per knee, and the average length of stay would be three to five days, or up to a week for both knees”.
Despite the positive review, TKR surgery isn’t for everyone. Dr Chia cited patients who are “physically very deconditioned” or “have multiple medical problems” as unsuitable candidates as their existing conditions will “affect their physical recovery rate”.
2. GALLBLADDER REMOVAL
Gallbladder removal surgery, or cholecystectomy, is performed to treat severe gallstones and inflammation. According to Assoc Prof Kow, one of the most common day surgeries is laparoscopic cholecystectomy, which as the name implies, involve using a tiny camera and specialised tools.
“Laparoscopic cholecystectomy involves making three or four small keyhole incisions,” explained Assoc Prof Kow. “Typically, a 1cm incision is made near the umbilical area for inserting the laparoscopic camera."
He continued: "Carbon dioxide gas, which is inert and non-flammable, will be pumped into the abdominal cavity to create space for the operation. Subsequently, two or three 5mm-incisions are made in the right upper abdomen to allow insertion of surgical instruments to perform the surgery”.
After the gallbladder is separated from the gallbladder bed using cautery, the gallbladder is placed in a specimen bag and removed through the umbilical port, explained Assoc Prof Kow.
“Previously, cholecystectomy was performed through an open surgical approach, which required an incision of about 13cm in the right upper abdomen.” He added that “as the wound was larger, recovery took longer, and patients usually stayed in hospital for at least three to five days for pain management and wound care”.
3. BREAST LUMP REMOVAL
At KKH, surgeries for non-cancer breast diseases are usually performed as day surgery – along with some suitable cancer cases, said Associate Professor Lim Geok Hoon, a senior consultant and the head of KK Breast Department. Since June 2024, the hospital has been able to “discharge 20 per cent more breast cancer patients on the same day as day surgery cases”, she said.
Extensive surgeries that involve removing the lymph nodes under the arm (aka axillary lymph node dissection or ALND), and mastectomy that removes the entire breast, are usually avoided as much as possible, said Assoc Prof Lim, as they “carry higher risks of complications without improving survival outcomes”.
If a patient is suitable, she continued, a sentinel lymph node biopsy may be used instead of ALND. The biopsy involves sampling a small number of lymph nodes and takes around 10 to 20 minutes. And instead of a full mastectomy, suitable patients may undergo a lumpectomy, “where only the cancer and a margin of surrounding tissue are removed” in around 35 to 60 minutes.
Assoc Prof Lim mentioned that ALND takes around 30 to 45 minutes, while a mastectomy can take one to two hours to perform. “Both procedures typically require an overnight stay, with wound recovery taking around 10 to 14 days.” In patients who require ALND or mastectomy, “we try to perform these cases as day surgery if they are suitable”.
DAY SURGERY FOR GYNAECOLOGICAL ISSUES
Benign gynaecological conditions such as fibroids, ovarian cysts and abnormal uterine bleeding can be treated using a day surgery procedure known as vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery (vNOTES), said Dr Ravichandran Nadarajah, a senior consultant and head of KK Women's and Children's Hospital’s Department of Gynaecological Oncology.
“We estimate that approximately 80 per cent of patients with such conditions can benefit from this technique. Of these, around 40 per cent are suitable candidates for vNOTES in a day surgery setting,” said Dr Nadarajah.
“It is a technique that performs surgery through the vagina's natural opening,” he explained, and uses standard laparoscopic instruments and a specially designed homemade glove port. Other than leaving no visible scar, less pain, faster recovery and minimal blood loss, vNOTES can be “particularly suitable for high-risk cases such as women with high body mass index or obese”, he said.
4. ENLARGED PROSTATE TREATMENT
In older men, the inability to fully empty their bladders may be caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia, or the age-related enlargement of the prostate gland. This chestnut-sized organ sits directly below the bladder and surrounds the urethra, the tube that urine passes out from. When the prostate gets to a certain size, it can press on the urethra like a clamp, preventing urine from being passed out.
“Compared to the traditional transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), newer laser technologies minimise bleeding and eliminate the need for overnight bladder irrigation to prevent clot formation,” said Asst Prof Jegathesan.
According to him, these newer procedures include endoscopic laser enucleation of the prostate, greenlight photoselective vaporisation of the prostate (PVP), and minimally invasive surgical treatments of the prostate (MISTs), such as prostatic urethral lift and Rezum water vapour thermal therapy.
“MISTs can be completed in approximately 30 minutes with minimal bleeding. Laser enucleation for the prostate, such as PVP and TURP, typically take between 30 and 90 minutes, depending on the size of the prostate,” said Asst Prof Jegathesan.
5. HERNIA REPAIR
According to Dr Sachin Mathur, a senior consultant and the head of Singapore General Hospital's General Surgery, hernia surgery involves returning the protruding tissue or intestine back into the abdominal cavity and reinforcing the weakened abdominal wall with a surgical mesh.
Depending on the type and complexity of the hernia, the surgery may be performed through small keyhole incisions known as laparoscopic surgery. "Most uncomplicated inguinal hernia operations typically take between 45 and 90 minutes," he said.
Modern, lightweight mesh technology and refined surgical techniques have further improved outcomes and reduced complication rates, Dr Mathur said. "Whilst robotic repair is not routinely available for patients in SGH yet, we do envisage changes in the future."
Before the widespread adoption of minimally invasive surgery and modern anaesthesia techniques, patients would often need a hospital stay of several days, added Dr Mathur.
"Recovery periods were also longer with patients sometimes requiring several weeks before resuming normal activities. Today, many patients can return home on the same day and resume light daily activities within a few days with full recovery typically occurring over several weeks."
6. SINUS SURGERY
When medicine can’t resolve the nasal congestion, thick yellowish or greenish mucus, facial pain and headaches caused by sinusitis, surgery may be your next step. The infection could be “due to the accumulation and trapping of mucus in the sinuses (the cavities in your head akin to a system of caves) which attracts infection”, explained Dr Jason Hwang, an ENT surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital.
Functional endoscopic sinus surgery or FESS is most often used, he continued. “The procedure involves using endoscopes and specific instruments to identify the natural openings and pathways of the sinus cavities, widen the openings, remove the trapped mucus and keep the openings open, so as to reduce the risk of future infections.”
The entire surgery is done through the nostrils using special instruments that “fit the three-dimensional nature of the sinus cavities”, he explained. “Without the appropriate equipment, access to certain areas of the sinuses would not be possible.”
The duration of the surgery can range from one to three hours, depending on the severity of the disease, said Dr Hwang. “Day surgery does not influence the duration of the surgery but the surgery's duration might be a factor when deciding if the patient should be managed as an inpatient."
There are also various factors that need to be considered if the procedure can be done as day surgery, he said. These include whether the patient has other medical problems requiring hospital care, the severity of the disease, and the possibility of bleeding after surgery.
HOW OFTEN DO PATIENTS HAVE TO BE WARDED INSTEAD?
Warding "is rare if there is careful patient selection and preparation", said Dr Chia, who specialises in knee replacement surgeries. "Often, the most common reason is that some patients may take a bit longer to recover from the after-effects of anaesthesia, which will slow down their rehabilitation."
Assoc Prof Lim also noted that it is often anaesthesia-related side effects such as vomiting and dizziness that could delay patient discharge. "These patients were typically discharged the following day once the effects of the anaesthesia had worn off." Other signs that may require admission include significant bleeding, and signs of infection such as fever, redness, warmth and tenderness around the wound, she said.
For specialties that involve the prostate and hernia, for instance, the signs to check back with the hospital could include difficulty in passing urine, worsening abdominal pain, and significant blood clots in the urine.
In most situations, "patients are usually observed in the day surgery ward for around five to six hours", said Assoc Prof Kow, whose department specialises in the gallbladder, bile, liver and pancreas. "If their pain is well controlled and they are able to talk and tolerate food, they can be discharged." He added that "pain generally improves significantly within 24 to 48 hours, and most patients return to almost 98 per cent of their previous physical status within one to two weeks".