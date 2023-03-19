Dealing with home affairs: How to set boundaries with a difficult family member

Nedra Glover Tawwab knows deep in her bones that you cannot choose the family you are raised in.

Tawwab, 39, grew up in a bustling home in Detroit where she “experienced it all,” she said, “from substance abuse to neglect in family relationships.” She scores a seven out of 10 on the Adverse Childhood Experiences Survey, a tool commonly used by health care providers to measure the severity of trauma that a child has faced.

In Tawwab’s newest book, Drama Free: A Guide to Managing Unhealthy Family Relationships, she offers practical strategies for dealing with toxic family dynamics – and ways to successfully disconnect from a person when you decide to do so.

“As a child, relationships are put on you, but as an adult you get to choose who you want to be in relationships with and how,” Tawwab said. “Even with family.”

Setting and maintaining boundaries in relationships is difficult, enduring work, especially when it involves a parent, sibling, child or some other family member who has played a significant role in your life for as long as you can remember.