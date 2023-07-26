How to avoid hunching at your work desk (or while binge-watching on your laptop)

Unlike “tech neck,” a common term for repetitive strain caused by looking down at phones and tablets, back pain caused by hunching over a computer can afflict the neck, shoulders and entire back. I asked experts how to prevent pain.

MAKE SURE YOUR WORKSTATION IS ERGONOMICALLY CORRECT

Your arms should be positioned at right angles and your screen should be eye level, said Edward Wei, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital. He suggests a laptop stand, or even a stack of books, and a wireless keyboard.