Why limb amputation is the dark side of diabetes many people don’t consider

When it comes to diabetes, most people would know that managing the disease involves diet restrictions and insulin shots.

Not many, though, would think of something as drastic as limb amputation as being a part of the equation.

However, the grim procedure required to treat diabetes-related lower extremity complications or DRLEC is found to be high among Singaporeans, according to research by National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health (SSHSPH).

The study, based on data on more than 156,500 patients with Type 2 diabetes between 2007 and 2017, found that 20,744 patients developed DRLEC.

Of this group, 1,208 eventually underwent limb amputation. The findings were published in the July issue of Diabetologia.