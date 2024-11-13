Are you managing your diabetes as well as you think you are? Probably not, according to this new survey
A Singapore survey found that 65 per cent of diabetics think so but more than 60 per cent have HbA1c levels that increase their risks of diabetes complications.
With more than 400,000 Singaporeans living with diabetes (and about 1 million projected by 2050), chances are, you know someone who is diabetic or perhaps yourself are.
If you do live with this chronic condition, you’d already know what managing diabetes entails: Watching your diet, monitoring blood glucose levels, adopting an active lifestyle and taking your medication. But are you doing that?
Many diabetics may think they have a good handle on their health but according to a YouGov survey commissioned by Abbott, they actually aren’t.
For starters, 65 per cent of them said they were managing diabetes well in the 15-minute online survey that ended this September. The survey involved 352 adult Singaporeans with Type I or 2 diabetes (about 14 per cent didn’t know their diabetes type) aged 18 years old and above.
However, over 60 per cent of these surveyed individuals have glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c) levels that are higher than 7 per cent. The HbA1c levels are a three-month average of glucose values.
Having a HbA1c level that is higher than 7 per cent is associated with a greater risk of developing complications such as heart failure, stroke, kidney disease, nerve damage and affected eyesight.
More worryingly, slightly more than half (51 per cent) didn’t monitor their glucose levels at home due to inconvenience, while 46 per cent didn’t think it was necessary.
But “without monitoring, they may have little to no idea how their food choices are affecting glucose levels, and that the same food can affect glucose levels differently for different individuals", said Dr Ester Yeoh, the medical director and a senior consultant endocrinologist with Aspen Diabetes & Endocrine Clinic.
Many diabetics, according to the survey, are also guilty of primarily relying on a reduced intake of desserts and sweet drinks to keep their diabetes under control.
“Effective diabetes management requires more than just reducing sugar intake," said Dr Lim Su Lin, the chief dietitian and head of therapeutics at National University Hospital. "Portion control, and a balanced diet with fewer carbohydrates and processed foods can significantly improve glycaemic profiles."
The silver lining is that almost all of the respondents (97 per cent) took their medication regularly.
Here’s a look at the other findings that highlighted a gap between perception and actual management of the disease.
DIET IS THE MOST IMPACTFUL AT INFLUENCING BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS
Nine out of 10 believed food and diet management are keys to influencing blood sugar levels. In fact, 74 per cent have cut back on sweets and beverages after being diagnosed.
However, only four in 10 associated other foods’ impact on their blood sugar levels. For instance, 46 per cent decreased their carb intake, and 43 per cent, their processed food consumption. Only 30 per cent decided to eat more protein.
The importance of portion control on glucose levels also needs more awareness. Only one in 10 said that they focused on portion control after being diagnosed with diabetes.
MORE TIME NEEDS TO BE SET ASIDE FOR EXERCISE
Close to eight out of 10 admitted they got less than the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. On average, they exercised for 95 minutes a week, and about one in two did so over three days or less per week.
Seniors above age 60 tended to be doing better physically. Almost 30 per cent said they put in 150 minutes of physical activity each week, compared to 17 per cent of those under age 60.
MOST PEOPLE STILL RELY ON HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS FOR ADVICE
Seventy-eight per cent relied on healthcare professionals such as dietitians and nurses, other than doctors, for information.
Influencers, including lifestyle coaches, fitness gurus and chefs, are less likely to be leveraged, with roughly 20 per cent depending on them for information on diabetes.