Are you managing your diabetes as well as you think you are? Probably not, according to this new survey

“Effective diabetes management requires more than just reducing sugar intake," said Dr Lim Su Lin, the chief dietitian and head of therapeutics at National University Hospital. "Portion control, and a balanced diet with fewer carbohydrates and processed foods can significantly improve glycaemic profiles."

The silver lining is that almost all of the respondents (97 per cent) took their medication regularly.

Here’s a look at the other findings that highlighted a gap between perception and actual management of the disease.

DIET IS THE MOST IMPACTFUL AT INFLUENCING BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Nine out of 10 believed food and diet management are keys to influencing blood sugar levels. In fact, 74 per cent have cut back on sweets and beverages after being diagnosed.

However, only four in 10 associated other foods’ impact on their blood sugar levels. For instance, 46 per cent decreased their carb intake, and 43 per cent, their processed food consumption. Only 30 per cent decided to eat more protein.

The importance of portion control on glucose levels also needs more awareness. Only one in 10 said that they focused on portion control after being diagnosed with diabetes.

MORE TIME NEEDS TO BE SET ASIDE FOR EXERCISE

Close to eight out of 10 admitted they got less than the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. On average, they exercised for 95 minutes a week, and about one in two did so over three days or less per week.

Seniors above age 60 tended to be doing better physically. Almost 30 per cent said they put in 150 minutes of physical activity each week, compared to 17 per cent of those under age 60.

MOST PEOPLE STILL RELY ON HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS FOR ADVICE

Seventy-eight per cent relied on healthcare professionals such as dietitians and nurses, other than doctors, for information.

Influencers, including lifestyle coaches, fitness gurus and chefs, are less likely to be leveraged, with roughly 20 per cent depending on them for information on diabetes.