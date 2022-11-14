How to tell if you might have diabetes: Are excessive thirst and frequent bathroom trips warning signs?

Your body is constantly giving you feedback. But oftentimes, you choose not to listen because you’re too busy or you just aren’t ready to face the music. Take, for instance, how you may interpret fatigue, weight loss, blurred vision, and excessive thirst and urination.

You might brush off the constant tiredness as the effects of taking on extra duties at work or an increased workload in the office. You’re probably stressed and not eating or hydrating well, hence the weight loss. The thirst you’re feeling is just your body’s sign that you’re dehydrated, right? As for the blurry vision you’ve been experiencing – too much staring at the laptop screen, you surmise.

But hold up. There is also a possibility that those very signs you’ve been dealing with could be Type 2 diabetes knocking on your door. And the odds are not in your favour. One in three individuals in Singapore is at risk of developing diabetes in their lifetime, according to Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health, at last year’s World Diabetes Day.

“If nothing is done, by 2050, it is estimated that about one million Singaporeans will be living with diabetes,” he said.