How do you tell if you're depressed or burned out? And what you can do about it

The exhaustion, when it hits, is all-consuming. Your inbox chimes and you want to fling your phone across the room. You’re sick of your apartment; you can’t stand to leave your apartment. You fumble for the right word: You tell friends you are tired or fried or just done.

How do you know if this wave of weariness signals a case of burnout – or full-blown depression? We asked experts for ways to tell the difference between the two, and how to alleviate the symptoms of both.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BURNOUT AND DEPRESSION?

The concept of burnout comes from workplace psychology, said Angela Neal-Barnett, a psychology professor at Kent State University and author of Soothe Your Nerves: The Black Woman’s Guide To Understanding And Overcoming Anxiety, Panic and Fear.

Typically, therapists associate burnout with work, although researchers are also studying parental burnout, when caregivers feel chronically exhausted. Burnout has become pervasive in the cultural lexicon, especially during the pandemic.

On TikTok, the trend of “quiet quitting” or doing the bare minimum at a job, has gone viral, as people share stories about feeling burned out by long hours and a punishing “hustle culture”.

Workers can become burned out when they feel like they don’t have control over their day-to-day lives, getting bogged down in the minutiae of their tasks.

People who are burned out may feel depleted and cynical about their jobs; they can resent their assignments and co-workers. They might feel irritable and ineffective, like they just can’t get anything done.

For people who interact with others in their jobs, like healthcare workers or people in the retail and service industries, they might start to lose empathy, thinking of patients or customers as just another number, or a rote task to complete.

There are also a litany of physical symptoms that can come with the unending stress of burnout: Insomnia, headaches, gastrointestinal issues.