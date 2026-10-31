Could your difficult boss, colleague or family member be ageing you faster? What a study found and how to cope

You can't avoid unpleasant interactions in life. Instead, try to better navigate them with these scenario-specific strategies from the experts:

Ageing parents – Serene Lee, a psychotherapist and the founder of counselling centre ICCT.sg, suggested looking past behaviours such as nagging and ask what is really going on. “Maybe it is anxiety, loneliness, physical pain or just needing someone to listen to them.” And sometimes, saying less to the nagging is more. "Replying, 'I hear you, Ma', is enough," she said.

It is also okay to establish limits if you feel that the boundaries are crossed, said Andrea Chan, the group head of TOUCH Counselling & Psychological Services. "You could say, ‘I care about you, Pa. But stop using vulgarities on me. If you continue, I would not be able to go for dinner with you tonight’.”

Children – Instead of seeing your child's tough moments, such as poor grades, as parenting failures, reframe them as learning opportunities, suggested Lee. Be supportive by asking questions such as, "What went wrong here? What can we learn from this? What can we do next?", she said. “This way, your child builds his or her own sense of responsibility and toughness, while feeling confident that you are right there supporting them through it all.”

At other times, setting and enforcing boundaries are essential in parenting, said Chan. “Time out, physical distance and personal self-care time are important for both you and your child.”

Colleagues – You don’t have to be best friends with all your colleagues, said Chan. “Find your own support system in the workplace, people who are positive and motivate you to do better.”

Lee agreed. “Sometimes, the ‘we are not friends but we work well together’ arrangement is perfectly healthy for a work relationship.” What’s important, she added, is “maintaining clear expectations, communicating openly, and staying away from unnecessary gossip and drama”.

Bosses – It’s better to concentrate on the things within your power, said Lee. When work goes awry, “make your expectations crystal clear, write down key guidelines, and avoid responding when emotions are running high”.

Chan suggested reflecting to figure out what rubbed you the wrong way. “Ask yourself questions like, ‘How can I avoid those moments?’ and ‘What is making me stay in this job?’. These questions will help you see beyond the person, and find the bigger purpose for staying in the role.”

However, if the behaviour becomes bullying, discriminatory or seriously affects your wellbeing, said Lee, it is no longer about learning to cope. “That is when you need to reach out to the right people in your organisation or bring in a professional to help.”

Neighbours – Got a noisy family living above you? Lee advised to focus on what someone's doing rather than who they are. “For example, asking, ‘Would you mind turning down the music after 11pm?’ would usually work better than saying, ‘You are so inconsiderate’. Remember, you may win tonight’s argument but you are still going to meet each other at the lift tomorrow morning.”

Social groups – “Not everyone in your community has to become your friend,” said Lee. “Stay respectful without letting yourself get dragged into every conflict or gossip circle.” For example, when someone asks, “You also cannot stand him or her, right?”, it is usually an invitation to more stress, not relief, Lee said. “Their mood, opinions and behaviour do not always require a reaction from you.”