Do you always space out? Mental health experts explain what it really means to dissociate

WHAT ARE THE DISSOCIATIVE DISORDERS?

Rather than fight or flee in a stressful or threatening situation, some people “freeze,” said Dr Frank W. Putnam, a professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and an expert on dissociative disorders. “That’s the dissociative state where you shut down and you kind of go away.”

Although dissociation can help a person mentally escape during a threat, it can interfere with daily life when people continue to dissociate during benign situations. Some people might find themselves in a new location without knowing how they got there, for example.

Frequent experiences like that make dissociation pathological, Dr Putnam said. It becomes a disorder when you space out and “lose time” long enough that it interferes with your life in a significant way, he added.

The three most common and well-known dissociative disorders are: Dissociative identity disorder, depersonalisation/derealisation disorder and dissociative amnesia.

The common thread in each is a disruption of identity.

The most severe is dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. Those who experience DID report having two or more identities. Studies indicate that around 1 to 1.5 per cent of the population has DID. But some say the prevalence could be higher.

“I think it’s way underdiagnosed,” said Dr Judith Herman, a psychiatrist and pioneer in the field of trauma studies. That’s largely because “you still hear people in my field saying they don’t ‘believe in DID.’”

Despite the inclusion of DID in the DSM-5, the American Psychiatric Association’s official manual of mental disorders, some psychiatrists and psychologists think that patients with symptoms of DID actually have borderline personality disorder. Others think it is a fad or that it can be induced by a provider.

Experiencing severe childhood trauma at an early age, such as sexual abuse, is a predictor of developing DID, several experts said.

Dr Fisher acknowledged that “it’s a hard-to-believe diagnosis unless you’ve seen it.” Patients show changes in body language, facial expression and cognitive ability, she added. “It is sort of dramatic and sounds almost fantastical.”

Depersonalisation/derealisation disorder is thought to occur in about 1 to 2 per cent of the population and is often associated with a history of verbal abuse, like shaming, that drives someone to want to disconnect from an emotionally traumatising environment, Dr Putnam said.

According to the APA, those who experience depersonalisation can feel at times as though they are detached from their mind or body – estranged from themselves – like they are watching events happen to them. Derealisation, on the other hand, refers to feeling detached from the environment as though the people and things in the world are not real, in some cases appearing like cardboard cutouts.

The prevalence of dissociative amnesia is not well established. It occurs in response to a variety of different types of trauma, and involves having blocks of time where you lose your identity and are not able to recall important information about your life, such as your own name.

Both dissociative amnesia and depersonalisation/derealisation symptoms commonly accompany DID.