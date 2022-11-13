Do antidepressants work? Yes, but not in the way many people think they do

“If you look at the STAR*D, better than 60 per cent of those patients actually had a very good response after going through those various levels of treatment,” said Dr Gerard Sanacora, a professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine. “But it really did make people aware of the fact that these are not miracle treatments. There’s still a lot of people that are suffering despite having these treatments out there.”

One critique of the STAR*D trial is that it didn’t compare the medications against a placebo. Other research has shown that much of the benefit antidepressants provide comes not from their chemical effects in the brain but from a placebo effect. In one study, antidepressants helped people improve 9.6 points on a depression scale, while people taking a placebo improved 7.8 points, meaning that 80 per cent of the benefit people experienced could be attributed to a placebo effect. Subsequent meta-analyses that combined multiple trials assessing the efficacy of several types of antidepressants have found that people are about 25 per cent more likely to improve on a drug than on a placebo.

To Dr Sanacora, what matters more than the source of the improvement – whether it’s the pharmacological action of the medication or the placebo effect, which he prefers to call the “nonspecific response” – is that patients got better after taking the drug. He points out that when you take an antidepressant, you benefit from both the drug’s chemical effects on the brain and the placebo (or nonspecific) effects, such as the daily reminder that you are doing something to help your mental health. But if you don’t take the medication, you don’t benefit at all.

“I worry that patients who are really struggling, especially now, when rates of depression are higher than ever, are going to hear this and get the idea that these drugs don’t work,” he said, referring to some of the skeptics’ claims. “That’s not true. They do work.”

Predicting who will improve on antidepressants and who won’t is virtually impossible. Attempts to use genetic screening to forecast a person’s potential treatment response haven’t panned out. Those tests provide information on how efficiently the body metabolizes the drug, but Dr Sanacora said that is most useful for assessing adverse reactions, not effectiveness.

“I think it’s been oversold by some people that you could do a genetic test and it’s going to tell you which drug you’re going to respond to,” he said. “That has never been the case.”