Can prickly heat powder and cooling water really beat the heat? The facts behind some popular remedies

Living in the tropics, we often view the occasional thundery shower with both dread and relief simply because when it rains, it really rains. But the downpour also provides a much-appreciated respite from the heat – until the temperature climbs back up into the mid-30-something again. You know better than to ditch the AC remote control and handheld fan; as you know it, heat with a capital “H” is always around the corner.

HEAT VS HEATINESS

In conventional medicine speak, “heat” refers to an elevated body temperature or a sensation of being hot due to the environment or exertion. The general term for this is hyperthermia.

An example of hyperthermia is heat exhaustion, which is the result of losing excessive water and salt through heavy sweating. Heatstroke, the most severe form of hyperthermia, is a life-threatening situation where your body’s core temperature rises above 40°C.

“Products like the prickly heat powder, calamine lotion, and cooling body wipes can certainly improve comfort in hot weather. They may help with sweating, skin irritation, and create a cooling sensation,” said Dr Sharen Tian, a family physician with Raffles Medical.