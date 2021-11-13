Does high-intensity exercise affect our hearts, minds, life spans or waistlines?

For the past five years or so, high-intensity interval training or HIIT has been one of the most popular and controversial forms of exercise.

Consisting of brief spurts of intense exercise interspersed with rest, various versions of HIIT have been tested, tried, talked about and sometimes derided by countless researchers, coaches, journalists, influencers and almost anyone else interested in fitness.

Gym franchises and online classes specialise in HIIT. Dozens of scientific studies every month explore its benefits and drawbacks. By almost any measure, HIIT is hot.

But plenty of questions remain about HIIT. Is it particularly good for our hearts? Minds? Life spans? Waistlines? Is it better for us, long term, than taking a brisk daily stroll? And what does “intense” exercise even mean?

With New Year’s exercise resolutions almost around the corner, now seems the right moment to home in on HIIT, and how and why to try it. It is also useful to explore the best way to do HIIT, as well as whether we need a pricey heart rate monitor, gym membership, personal trainer and advanced math skills to get started, or if sneakers, a handy hill and a distant tree can be equipment enough.

WHAT IS HIIT?

With HIIT, you strenuously ride, run, swim, hop, crunch or otherwise push yourself aerobically for a few minutes or even seconds, slow or stop to rest for a few more minutes, and repeat that sequence three or four times, or more.

The aim is to “challenge” your cardiovascular system and muscles during each interval, without tipping yourself into abject exhaustion or injury, said Martin Gibala, a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and prominent HIIT researcher. Alluringly, HIIT workouts can be quite brief, often requiring fewer than 10 minutes in total to complete.

This exercise approach is not new, of course. Athletes looking for performance boosts have threaded interval sessions into their broader training since time immemorial.

But today’s HIIT is often promoted as the only exercise you have to do – and not an add-on to other, longer, moderate sessions.

DOES HIIT WORK?

“For most people, there is no doubt that HIIT leads to larger increases in VO2 max” – or maximal oxygen uptake, a measure of our aerobic fitness and endurance – “than exercise of a more moderate nature”, said Ulrik Wisloff, a professor and head of the cardiac exercise research group at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, who has been studying HIIT for more than 20 years.

A higher VO2 max is strongly associated with greater longevity, he added, suggesting intervals are likely to have a more potent influence on our life spans than, for instance, gentle walks.

HIIT also may help to reduce fat stores around our midsections as effectively as longer, easier exercise, and it seems uniquely beneficial for our brains.

“HIIT improves memory in younger and older adults” in ways that standard, moderate exercise cannot, said Jennifer Heisz, a professor at McMaster University and the author of the book, Move The Body, Heal The Mind, which will be published in March.