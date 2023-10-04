Can you still use ART kits even if they’ve expired? What can you do with extras?

If your household has received the latest batch of six antigen rapid test (ART) kits from the government recently, you might be wondering: What do I do with them when you have a stockpile of test kits in your drawer – and no one at home has come down with COVID-19 lately?

Or you might have other queries such as, “can I still use the test kits from two years ago?”, “how do I tell if the test kits have gone bad?” and “can I donate them?”. We find out from the experts:

CAN I STILL USE THE ART TEST KIT FROM TWO YEARS AGO?

To be certain, check the expiration date stamped on the box. Make sure you’re looking at the “expiration date” because the “shelf life” is something else altogether.

The shelf life is how long the test kit should perform as expected and is measured from the date of manufacture, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On the other hand, the expiration date is set at the end of the shelf life and is the date through which the test is expected to perform as accurately as when manufactured.