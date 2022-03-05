Why do we sometimes dream of ex-lovers? Present relationships may be a trigger

Andrew, 47, had been divorced for three years when he had a dream about his ex-wife that stuck with him. At the time, Andrew, who is now in another relationship, had been considering reaching out to his ex, to whom he had been married for 10 years, to catch up.

In the dream, he was meeting his sister at his parents’ house for dinner, and they arrived to find his ex-wife in the backyard, sitting calmly at a picnic table. He and his family then went inside the house and looked through a window at his ex-wife.

Andrew said he woke up feeling like he had “dodged a bullet,” and later decided that contacting his ex would be a bad idea.

That Andrew’s dream provided enough insight to change his course of action, Barrett said, supports what is commonly known as continuity hypothesis: A theory that states that anxieties in our dreams may mirror the ones in our waking life.

“He said he’d been thinking it might be reasonable and even pleasant to start getting together with his ex occasionally,” she said. “But something in his dream made him abandon this plan.”

Ian Wallace, a psychologist in Inverness, Scotland, and author of Decode Your Dreams: Unlock Your Unconscious and Transform Your Waking Life, was struck by the placid imagery: The calm face of Andrew’s ex and the picnic table.

“The picnic table could symbolise that he now has the opportunity to make things easier and more pleasant for himself,” he said.