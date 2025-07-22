Behind the wheel too long? How to stay healthy and beat fatigue if you drive all day for work
It doesn’t take a road trip overseas to experience driver’s fatigue. If you’re a private-hire driver, taxi driver or delivery rider, the regular nine-to-five routine is definitely out of the window for you.
In fact, platform workers typically work about 59 hours per week, according to a 2022 study on nearly 1,000 workers by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies.
While there aren’t any official statistics on the daily hours, it is not unusual to find, for instance, delivery riders spending 10 to 12 hours on the road.
And with about 70,000 platform workers in the ride-hail and delivery service sectors as of 2023, they make up 3 per cent of Singapore’s workforce. That could be a lot of tired drivers and riders out there hustling to make ends meet.
Anyone who has spent a considerable amount of time behind the wheel will know that driver’s fatigue is a very real thing.
“Drivers experiencing fatigue may show signs such as frequent yawning and blinking, difficulty keeping their eyes open, and decreased concentration and vigilance,” said Dr Licia Tan, an associate consultant with Sengkang General Hospital’s Department of Occupational Medicine.
“Passengers might also notice the driver becoming fidgety, veering off the lane or driving erratically,” she added.
When does driver’s fatigue set in? How can you combat it and get home safe? Let’s put the gear into drive.
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE FOR DRIVER’S FATIGUE TO SET IN?
One to two hours of continuous driving, according to Dr Tan. “Driving is a cognitively demanding task that relies on sustained attention, quick reflexes and decision making – all of which would decline when a driver is tired.”
Of course, the rate of deterioration depends on many factors, she said, citing “individual differences in sustained attention, fatigue, sleep sufficiency, psychological state, mental sharpness and environmental conditions”.
And on those especially hot days, the brain drain is even more pronounced. “Intense weather conditions, such as a high environmental temperature, show a positive association with fatigue symptoms and have been linked to poorer decision making and road traffic accidents,” said Dr Tan.
Now, not many people drive for 18 hours straight (and you shouldn’t). But if you do, know that the prolonged wakefulness that impairs your brain function, is comparable to alcohol intoxication.
“Being awake for 18 hours is similar to having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.05 per cent, and 24 hours equate to 0.10 per cent, which exceeds Singapore’s legal limit of 0.08 per cent,” said Dr Tan.
WHAT KINDS OF DRIVING CONDITIONS TEND TO SAP YOUR ABILITY TO FOCUS?
There are two types of fatigue, explained Dr Tan. “In active fatigue, there is high mental effort required to navigate harsh external conditions such as poor weather, hazardous road conditions and heavy traffic.
“On the other hand,” she continued, “passive fatigue results when there are prolonged periods where drivers have little to do. This can occur when driving on the expressway on cruise control, for example.
Both will drain you mentally but in different ways. In active fatigue, a high mental effort is required to maintain attention and that will lead to an eventual decline in vigilance, she said. Meanwhile, “the monotony of driving may uncover underlying sleepiness and drowsiness with consequent negative effects on performance”.
WHAT ELSE CAN IMPAIR YOUR REACTION AND FOCUS WHILE DRIVING?
You only need to scroll through a couple of road-rage videos online to know that your psychological status such as stress, anxiety and anger, said Dr Tan, can impair your judgement from behind the wheel.
Of course, the classic disruptors include alcohol and using the mobile phone. “Alcohol is certainly a major contributor to road accidents as it reduces alertness, impairs judgement, impacts motor coordination and slows reaction time,” said Dr Tan.
“Distractions such as using the mobile phone increase the risk of accidents by consuming your visual and mental attention.”
WHAT IMPACT DOES DRIVING HAVE ON HEALTH IN THE LONG RUN?
Despite the high mental load, driving is, after all, a sedentary activity. It “involves long hours of sitting, irregular meals and breaks, and limited access to physical activity – all of which increase the risks of chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol and obesity”, said Dr Tan.
“There is also strong evidence on the contribution of risk factors such as poor ergonomics and prolonged hours in a seated position with the development of musculoskeletal disorders such as lower back pain,” she said.
Whole-body vibration (WVB), experienced by heavy-vehicle drivers, is another concern, said Dr Tan. Some studies have linked repeated or long-term exposure to such vibrations to negative health effects such as nerve damage, spinal degeneration, loss of balance, and vascular damage in the arms and hands.
And that’s not even including the job stress and abuse from demanding passengers and customers, said Dr Tan.
SO, WHAT CAN DRIVERS DO?
Dr Tan has four tips for better health:
- Maintain a balanced diet and keep to regular meal-times
Pack nutritious snacks like fruits and unsalted nuts for when food access is difficult.
- Drink at least two litres of water daily.
Keeping a water bottle filled with cool water in the vehicle will help ensure you are adequately hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and reduced concentration.
- Take regular breaks
Got for a five-to-10-minute break every hour, if possible. For example, you can do it after dropping off a passenger or package. Do body stretches, clock some steps or do some light stretches to improve blood circulation.
- Avoid extended working hours
Driving more than 12 hours increases the risk of fatigue-related errors and long-term cardiovascular harm.
WHAT IF YOU CAN’T STOP AND TAKE A BREAK?
Try simple seated exercises like neck rolls, shoulder shrugs and upper limb stretches while waiting in traffic, suggested Dr Tan.
“Proper adjustments of the seat to achieve the most ergonomic posture can also help reduce musculoskeletal strain,” she said.