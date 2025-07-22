Behind the wheel too long? How to stay healthy and beat fatigue if you drive all day for work

It doesn’t take a road trip overseas to experience driver’s fatigue. If you’re a private-hire driver, taxi driver or delivery rider, the regular nine-to-five routine is definitely out of the window for you.

In fact, platform workers typically work about 59 hours per week, according to a 2022 study on nearly 1,000 workers by the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies.

While there aren’t any official statistics on the daily hours, it is not unusual to find, for instance, delivery riders spending 10 to 12 hours on the road.

And with about 70,000 platform workers in the ride-hail and delivery service sectors as of 2023, they make up 3 per cent of Singapore’s workforce. That could be a lot of tired drivers and riders out there hustling to make ends meet.