Coping with stress: 6 easy ways to hold it together

When I get through a particularly tough day, I write a note about it. I’ll jot down how it felt to overcome that moment, and how it feels to be on the other side of it. If I find myself in a similar spot, I can read it and remember that I coped with it, and will do so again.

I TRY TO MAKE WORKING OUT FUN

As someone who struggles with sticking to a regular workout routine, I’m always looking for ways to stay motivated. One helpful strategy is bribing myself with a good time.

An hour or two of bouldering at the climbing gym strengthens muscles big and small. And for a few seconds, after I reach the end of a climb, I feel like I’m on top of the world.