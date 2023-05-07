Coping with stress: 6 easy ways to hold it together
Simple actions like writing notes to your future self after overcoming a difficult moment, or quiet Facetiming a friend, or thinking of the sea can help you manage stress better.
As an audience editor at The New York Times, I’m always thinking about health trends our readers find most interesting, and how I can adapt them to make my own life less stressful.
Here are six ways I do that.
I WRITE NOTES TO MY FUTURE SELF
When I get through a particularly tough day, I write a note about it. I’ll jot down how it felt to overcome that moment, and how it feels to be on the other side of it. If I find myself in a similar spot, I can read it and remember that I coped with it, and will do so again.
I TRY TO MAKE WORKING OUT FUN
As someone who struggles with sticking to a regular workout routine, I’m always looking for ways to stay motivated. One helpful strategy is bribing myself with a good time.
An hour or two of bouldering at the climbing gym strengthens muscles big and small. And for a few seconds, after I reach the end of a climb, I feel like I’m on top of the world.
I HAVE QUIET FACETIMES WITH MY FRIENDS
As I’ve grown older, it’s become harder to find time to stay in touch with the people I love. My best friend and I found a solution: Quiet FaceTimes.
We video-call each other while making dinner or doing chores, and stay on the call even when we aren’t talking. It allows us to spend time together even if we aren’t able to chat for hours.
WHEN I THINK OF SOMEONE, I LET THEM KNOW
I have a rule that whenever someone pops into my mind — no matter how long it’s been since we spoke — I send that person a text. Carving out time for meaningful connections always makes my day better.
I LET MY DEFINITION OF ‘SELF-CARE’ CHANGE
Some days, self-care involves going for a long run and cooking a nutritious meal. Other times, it means something much more simple and attainable, like brushing my teeth twice in one day.
I THINK OF THE OCEAN
When I was a kid, my dad always reminded me of the adage “this too shall pass”.
For me, this belief is best represented by the way that ocean waves endlessly flow and crash on the shore. When my thoughts are spiralling with “what ifs” visualising those waves reminds me that everything comes and goes.