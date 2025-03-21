Going for a workout? What you should know about eating before and after exercise

Your stomach is growling en route to the gym. You’re beginning to regret not packing a protein bar or shake in your bag. But wait, you spot the golden arches. Further down, a bakery is selling its last few pork floss buns at half the price. Should you get them?

And what about the time when you exited the gym at 10pm – and you’re not sure whether you want your bed or a burrito bowl?

Ah, decisions, decisions. But these are scenarios that you might have dealt with before. You want to make the most of your efforts in the gym and what you eat can make or break your gains in the long run.

So, what can you grab from the food court, hawker centre, supermarket or even vending machine when you’re not a fan of bars, shakes or smoothies? Should you be noshing at all before breaking a sweat? Here’s a look at some common questions you may have.

Disclaimer: If you have a chronic metabolic condition such as diabetes, see your dietitian for more customised suggestions.