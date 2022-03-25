The strange case of the teenager who lost all fingers and both feet after eating leftovers

In Singapore, we occasionally read about food poisoning cases landing victims in hospitals or even worse. But in one unusual case in the US, eating contaminated food caused a 19-year-old to lose both of his feet and all of his fingers.

Anyone who has suffered from food poisoning before would already know that it is no joke. Your stomach feels like it’s being wrung and turned inside out as you clock your personal best timing racing between your bed and the toilet bowl. It’s like the movie The Purge playing to an audience of one – you.

But in the case reported in The New England Journal Of Medicine (NEJM) in March 2021, the teenager had it a lot worse. He was admitted to hospital with vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, general weakness, chills and shortness of breath 20 hours after eating leftover chicken and noodles brought back by his roommate from a restaurant. The said roommate also felt sick and vomited after eating the food but did not suffer the same fate (more on his situation later).